TABLE-Japan March's commodity imports

April 18 (Reuters) - The following is a table of Japan's imports of selected agricultural and other commodities compiled from preliminary customs trade data released on Thursday. Volumes are expressed in tonnes and value figures are in millions of Japanese yen. Volume Yr/Yr Value Yr/Yr Grain 2,462,223 tonnes 3.9% 95,508 23.7% (from U.S.) 994,432 tonnes -40.3% 38,898 -20.6% Soybeans 197,349 tonnes -13.7% 13,213 16.3% (from U.S.) 161,299 tonnes -14.5% 10,241 15.8% Meat 190,454 tonnes 0.6% 88,180 6.8% (from U.S.) 47,249 tonnes -12.9% 23,728 -5.9% Nonferrous Ore 1,228,000 tonnes 9.5% 141,966 27.6% Iron Ore 10,085,000 tonnes -4.8% 107,303 -20.3% Nonferrous Met 189,464 tonnes -25.6% 111,584 2.9% Steel 541,929 tonnes -14.6% 57,300 -14.9% (Reporting by Michio Kohno; Editing by Anand Basu)