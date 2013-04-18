FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan March's commodity imports
April 18, 2013 / 5:11 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Japan March's commodity imports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - The following is a table of Japan's
imports of selected agricultural and other commodities compiled
from preliminary customs trade data released on Thursday.
    Volumes are expressed in tonnes and value figures are in
millions of Japanese yen.
 
                      Volume           Yr/Yr       Value   Yr/Yr
Grain             2,462,223  tonnes     3.9%     95,508    23.7%
 (from U.S.)        994,432  tonnes   -40.3%     38,898   -20.6%
Soybeans            197,349  tonnes   -13.7%     13,213    16.3%
 (from U.S.)        161,299  tonnes   -14.5%     10,241    15.8%
Meat                190,454  tonnes     0.6%     88,180     6.8%
 (from U.S.)         47,249  tonnes   -12.9%     23,728    -5.9%
Nonferrous Ore    1,228,000  tonnes     9.5%    141,966    27.6%
Iron Ore         10,085,000  tonnes    -4.8%    107,303   -20.3%
Nonferrous Met      189,464  tonnes   -25.6%    111,584     2.9%
Steel               541,929  tonnes   -14.6%     57,300   -14.9%

 (Reporting by Michio Kohno; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
