TABLE-Japan April commodity imports
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 22, 2013 / 3:00 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Japan April commodity imports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 22 (Reuters) - The following is a table of
Japan's imports of selected agricultural and other commodities
for April, compiled from preliminary customs trade data released
on Wednesday.
    Volumes are expressed in tonnes and value figures are in
millions of Japanese yen.
                     Volume           Yr/Yr       Value   Yr/Yr 
Grain             1,864,535  tonnes     -10%     73,805    11.7%
 (from U.S.)        717,865  tonnes     -46%     27,682   -27.3%
Soybeans            233,422  tonnes    14.2%     15,729    47.7%
 (from U.S.)        194,726  tonnes    14.4%     12,430    48.8%
Meat                212,784  tonnes    11.9%    100,077    23.2%
 (from U.S.)         58,570  tonnes      21%     29,222    27.5%
Nonferrous Ore    1,182,000  tonnes    14.8%    113,673    26.3%
Iron Ore         10,483,000  tonnes     1.6%    117,470   -10.1%
Nonferrous Met      273,073  tonnes    -1.6%    139,302    13.9%
Steel               596,729  tonnes    -2.3%     65,305    -3.8%

 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

