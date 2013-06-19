FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Japan May's commodity imports
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 19, 2013 / 2:31 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Japan May's commodity imports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - The following is a table of Japan's imports of selected agricultural and
other commodities compiled from preliminary customs trade data released on Wednesday.
    Volumes are expressed in tonnes and value figures are in millions of Japanese yen.
    
                      Volume           Yr/Yr       Value   Yr/Yr 
Grain             2,435,044  tonnes     5.8%     98,171    37.2%
 (from U.S.)      1,012,387  tonnes     -28%     40,284     1.6%
Soybeans            319,065  tonnes     8.6%     21,242    38.7% 
 (from U.S.)        126,633  tonnes   -14.7%      8,644    14.6%
Meat                231,557  tonnes     2.5%    110,096    17.2%
 (from U.S.)         67,922  tonnes    17.5%     34,382      29%
Nonferrous Ore    1,225,000  tonnes     5.8%    166,003    27.2%
Iron Ore         13,205,000  tonnes     1.8%    176,796    15.8%
Nonferrous Met      248,410  tonnes   -12.5%    133,425    -0.2%
Steel               578,274  tonnes   -12.2%     68,448    -6.4%

 (Reporting By Michio Kohno; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.