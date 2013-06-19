TABLE-Japan May's commodity imports

June 19 (Reuters) - The following is a table of Japan's imports of selected agricultural and other commodities compiled from preliminary customs trade data released on Wednesday. Volumes are expressed in tonnes and value figures are in millions of Japanese yen. Volume Yr/Yr Value Yr/Yr Grain 2,435,044 tonnes 5.8% 98,171 37.2% (from U.S.) 1,012,387 tonnes -28% 40,284 1.6% Soybeans 319,065 tonnes 8.6% 21,242 38.7% (from U.S.) 126,633 tonnes -14.7% 8,644 14.6% Meat 231,557 tonnes 2.5% 110,096 17.2% (from U.S.) 67,922 tonnes 17.5% 34,382 29% Nonferrous Ore 1,225,000 tonnes 5.8% 166,003 27.2% Iron Ore 13,205,000 tonnes 1.8% 176,796 15.8% Nonferrous Met 248,410 tonnes -12.5% 133,425 -0.2% Steel 578,274 tonnes -12.2% 68,448 -6.4% (Reporting By Michio Kohno; Editing by Supriya Kurane)