TABLE-Japan Aug's commodity imports
September 19, 2013 / 1:55 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Japan Aug's commodity imports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The following is a table of Japan's imports of selected agricultural and
other commodities compiled from preliminary customs trade data released on Thursday.
    Volumes are expressed in tonnes and value figures are in millions of Japanese yen.
    
 Commodity         Volume      Yr/Yr  Value       Yr/Yr(%
                               (%)                )
 Grain             2,085,820    -3.1      80,791     25.0
    (from U.S.)      861,061   -28.4      31,968     -3.3
 Soybeans            256,597    -2.9      17,775     31.2
    (from U.S.)      129,941    31.7       8,883     80.9
 Meat                219,421    -9.0     103,531      2.9
    (from U.S.)       62,279     0.8      31,221     10.4
 Nonferrous Ore    1,195,000    -5.7     132,772      9.5
 Iron Ore          11,566,000   -5.7     153,173     13.6
 Nonferrous Metal    276,751    -4.6     129,519     16.2
 Steel               638,528     0.5      73,379     10.0
 
 (Reporting by Michio Kohno in Tokyo; Editing by Anand Basu)

