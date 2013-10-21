FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan Sept commodity imports
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 21, 2013 / 5:00 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Japan Sept commodity imports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The following is a table of Japan's imports of selected
agricultural and other commodities compiled from preliminary customs trade data released on
Monday.
    Volumes are expressed in tonnes and value figures are in millions of Japanese yen.
 Commodity         Volume       Yr/Yr  Value         Yr/Yr(%)
                                (%)                  
 Grain              2,073,977     2.1        78,387      25.6
 (from U.S.)          896,820   -23.8        32,831      -1.2
 Soybeans             226,959    71.4        15,487     103.5
 (from U.S.)          110,690    41.3         7,524      71.0
 Meat                 186,636    -5.4        89,056       6.8
 (from U.S.)           52,116     0.4        26,262       9.0
 Nonferrous Ore     1,107,000     9.9       117,525      29.6
 Iron Ore          11,333,000    17.6       150,338      40.7
 Nonferrous Metal     247,946    -8.2       137,654      28.8
 Steel                570,850    -5.9        62,118       2.1
 Japanese exports rose 11.5 percent in September from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data
showed on Monday, reflecting the effects of a weaker yen and a pick-up in global demand.
 

 (Reporting By Michio Kohno; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
