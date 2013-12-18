FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan Nov commodity imports
December 18, 2013 / 1:50 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Japan Nov commodity imports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following is a table of Japan's imports of selected agricultural and
other commodities compiled from preliminary customs trade data released on Wednesday.
    Volumes are expressed in tonnes and value figures are in millions of Japanese yen.   
    
 Commodity          Volume        Yr/Yr(%)   Value     Yr/Yr(%)
 Grain                2,125,907         7.2    73,376        6.4
 (from U.S.)            791,287        -7.5    25,569       -9.7
 Soybeans               233,096       -13.6    14,816       -8.4
 (from U.S.)            172,720         0.6    10,332        3.5
 Meat                   218,464        -3.1   100,385        8.4
 (from U.S.)             59,896        16.5    29,098       20.3
 Nonferrous Ore         947,000       -13.9    92,578      -12.7
 Iron Ore            11,168,000        -5.6   141,106       11.7
 Nonferrous Metal       273,610        -5.9   133,057       13.5
 Steel                  756,272        11.0    78,826       23.1
 
 

 (Reporting By Michio Kohno in TOKYO; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

