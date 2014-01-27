FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan Dec commodity imports
January 27, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Japan Dec commodity imports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The following is a table of Japan's imports of selected agricultural and
other commodities compiled from preliminary customs trade data released on Monday.
    Volumes are expressed in tonnes and value figures are in millions of Japanese yen.

         Commodity        Volume  Yr/Yr(%)          Value   Yr/Yr(%)
             Grain     2,044,761      -0.8         70,262       -2.4
       (from U.S.)       661,378     -13.8         22,709      -14.7
          Soybeans       172,270     -17.4         11,611       -6.0
       (from U.S.)       146,970     -15.9          9,331       -6.6
              Meat       211,072      10.1        100,679       20.6
       (from U.S.)        53,048      23.6         27,471       34.6
    Nonferrous Ore     1,052,000      -2.3        113,712       14.1
          Iron Ore    11,085,000      17.8        141,995       49.3
  Nonferrous Metal       236,787       0.7        136,354       26.4
             Steel       721,724      16.5         77,161       30.2

 (Reporting by Yoko Matsudaira; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

