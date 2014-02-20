TABLE-Japan January commodity imports

TOKYO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following is a table of Japan's imports of selected agricultural and other commodities compiled from preliminary customs trade data released on Thursday. Volumes are expressed in tonnes and value figures are in millions of Japanese yen. Commodity Volume Yr/Yr(%) Value Yr/Yr(%) Grain 2,241,596 4.2 79,273 -1.7 (from U.S.) 1,092,656 24.1 36,030 9.5 Soybeans 277,089 11.1 18,951 23.7 (from U.S.) 227,520 7.6 14,700 17.1 Meat 203,881 4.0 97,101 14.0 (from U.S.) 51,770 13.8 26,141 19.3 Nonferrous Ore 1,155,000 2.0 126,519 1.6 Iron Ore 12,134,000 4.0 162,437 27.9 Nonferrous Metal 288,863 8.9 133,534 12.1 Steel 877,393 47.2 90,899 50.1 (Reporting By Michio Kohno; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)