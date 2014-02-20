FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Japan January commodity imports
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 20, 2014 / 3:31 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Japan January commodity imports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following is a table of Japan's imports of selected
agricultural and other commodities compiled from preliminary customs trade data released on
Thursday.
    Volumes are expressed in tonnes and value figures are in millions of Japanese yen.
 Commodity          Volume       Yr/Yr(%)   Value     Yr/Yr(%)
 Grain               2,241,596         4.2    79,273       -1.7
    (from U.S.)      1,092,656        24.1    36,030        9.5
 Soybeans              277,089        11.1    18,951       23.7
    (from U.S.)        227,520         7.6    14,700       17.1
 Meat                  203,881         4.0    97,101       14.0
    (from U.S.)         51,770        13.8    26,141       19.3
 Nonferrous Ore      1,155,000         2.0   126,519        1.6
 Iron Ore           12,134,000         4.0   162,437       27.9
 Nonferrous Metal      288,863         8.9   133,534       12.1
 Steel                 877,393        47.2    90,899       50.1
 

 (Reporting By Michio Kohno; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.