TABLE-Japan's Feb commodity imports
March 19, 2014 / 2:16 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Japan's Feb commodity imports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - The following is a table of Japan's imports of selected
agricultural and other commodities compiled from preliminary customs trade data
released on Wednesday.
    Volumes are expressed in tonnes and value figures are in millions of
Japanese yen.
            
 Commodity          Volume            Yr/Yr(%)  Value    Yr/Yr(%)
 Grain                    1,840,605      -19.6   64,272     -28.1
    (from U.S.)             947,126        1.1   30,837     -19.0
 Soybeans                   160,975       -9.9   10,995      -4.1
    (from U.S.)             137,479       -9.6    8,951      -4.2
 Meat                       178,261       -2.1   84,840       4.1
    (from U.S.)              51,031       15.3   25,985      19.8
 Nonferrous Ore            ,092,000        3.6  129,142      15.6
 Iron Ore                10,115,000       -4.7  136,900      19.8
 Nonferrous Metal           227,351       17.8  117,986      19.1
 Steel                      736,716       49.7   75,511      50.0
 
 (Reporting by Michio Kohno; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
