TABLE-Japan's Feb commodity imports

March 19 (Reuters) - The following is a table of Japan's imports of selected agricultural and other commodities compiled from preliminary customs trade data released on Wednesday. Volumes are expressed in tonnes and value figures are in millions of Japanese yen. Commodity Volume Yr/Yr(%) Value Yr/Yr(%) Grain 1,840,605 -19.6 64,272 -28.1 (from U.S.) 947,126 1.1 30,837 -19.0 Soybeans 160,975 -9.9 10,995 -4.1 (from U.S.) 137,479 -9.6 8,951 -4.2 Meat 178,261 -2.1 84,840 4.1 (from U.S.) 51,031 15.3 25,985 19.8 Nonferrous Ore ,092,000 3.6 129,142 15.6 Iron Ore 10,115,000 -4.7 136,900 19.8 Nonferrous Metal 227,351 17.8 117,986 19.1 Steel 736,716 49.7 75,511 50.0 (Reporting by Michio Kohno; Editing by Anand Basu)