TABLE-Japan June commodity imports: Steel jumps 21.9 pct yr/yr
#Basic Materials
July 25, 2012 / 1:51 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Japan June commodity imports: Steel jumps 21.9 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - Japanese steel imports rose 21.9 percent from a
year earlier in June, customs data showed on Wednesday. Details of the June data
were as follows (value column in millions of yen):
               Volume (Tonnes)  Yr/Yr     Value     Yr/Yr
 Grain          2,182,746       +1.0%     61,391    +7.1% 
 (from U.S.)    1,547,342       -4.8%     38,441    +2.0% 
 Soybeans         296,826       +3.7%     14,121   +13.4% 
 (from U.S.)      271,053       +3.5%     12,496   +14.6% 
 Meat             200,733       +4.1%     82,050    +7.8% 
 (from U.S.)       48,298      +14.9%     21,355   +17.7% 
 Nonferrous Ore 1,430,000      +16.8%    157,739   +38.6% 
 Iron Ore      11,903,000      +10.5%    143,360  +102.8% 
 Nonferrous Met   256,017       +0.8%    133,310   +35.0% 
 Steel            552,492      +21.9%     68,262   +54.1% 

 (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
