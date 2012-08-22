FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan July commodity imports: nonferrous ore up 19.2 pct yr/yr
August 22, 2012 / 1:30 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Japan July commodity imports: nonferrous ore up 19.2 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Japanese nonferrous ore imports rose 19.2 percent
from a year earlier in July, preliminary customs trade data showed on Wednesday.
   Details of the July data are as follows (value column in millions of yen):
    
                    Volume (tonnes)     Yr/Yr       Value   Yr/Yr
   Grain           2,128,152            -6.9%     65,877     -18%
   (from U.S.)     1,229,332           -24.5%     34,454   -33.4%
   Soybeans          218,667           -18.5%     11,575   -15.4% 
   (from U.S.)       135,088            -3.2%      6,833     -4.2%
   Meat              226,097            +5.6%     94,674     +4.6% 
   (from U.S.)        55,623            +5.4%     25,599     +9.8%
   Nonferrous Ore  1,276,000           +19.2%    122,428     -0.8%
   Iron Ore       10,083,000           -11.5%    112,266    -32.8% 
   Nonferrous Met    299,768           +20.8%    119,234    -18%
   Steel             657,605            +1.7%     69,597    -12.5%

 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Ed Davies)

