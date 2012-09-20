FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan Aug commodity imports: U.S. soy down 23 pct yr/yr
#Basic Materials
September 20, 2012 / 7:46 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Japan Aug commodity imports: U.S. soy down 23 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Japan's imports of U.S. soybeans
in August fell 22.8 percent from a year earlier, preliminary
customs trade data showed on Thursday. 
    Details of the August data are as follows (value column in
millions of yen): 
               Volume  (tonnes) Yr/Yr    Value    Yr/Yr 
Grain            2,156,094       -6.2%     64,701   -19.2%
 (from U.S.)     1,205,900      -21.3%     33,138  
-31.1%Soybeans           264,286       10.2%     13,526    12.8%
 (from U.S.)        98,680      -22.8%      4,889   -21.4%
Meat               241,124          6%    100,640     6.9% 
 (from U.S.)        61,808        9.6%     28,278   
14.5%Nonferrous Ore   1,266,000       24.4%    118,869   
-1.5%Nonferrous Met     290,088      -10.8%    111,388   -31.4%
Steel              635,524       -2.9%     66,827   -20.9%
 

 (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Sunil Nair)

