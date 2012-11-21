FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan Oct commodity imports
November 21, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Japan Oct commodity imports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following is a table of Japan's imports of selected
agricultural and other commodities compiled from preliminary customs trade data
released on Wednesday.
    Volumes are expressed in tonnes and value figures are in millions of
Japanese yen.
                     Volume           Yr/Yr      Value   Yr/Yr
 Grain           2,392,463  tonnes   +20.8%     77,688    16.5%
  (from U.S.)    1,269,249  tonnes    +4.4%     40,124     7.6%
 Soybeans          211,858  tonnes   -32.7%     12,337   -18.3%
  (from U.S.)      116,656  tonnes   -10.1%      6,480     5.2%
 Meat              228,825  tonnes    +6.6%     97,050       7%
  (from U.S.)       56,657  tonnes    +1.9%     26,530     9.1%
 Nonferrous Ore  1,268,000  tonnes      -8%    112,392   -10.4% 
 Iron ore       11,792,000  tonnes   +11.6%    130,730   -10.8%
 Nonferrous Met    259,856  tonnes   -18.2%    103,723   -28.1%
 Steel             734,794  tonnes    -7.4%     68,902   -23.5%

 (Reporting by Yuko Inoue in Tokyo; Editing by Anand Basu)

