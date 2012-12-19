FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan Nov commodity imports
December 19, 2012 / 3:23 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Japan Nov commodity imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The following is a table of
Japan's imports of selected agricultural and other commodities
compiled from preliminary customs trade data released on
Wednesday.
    Volumes are expressed in tonnes and value figures are in
millions of Japanese yen.
    
                      Volume        Yr/Yr       Value   Yr/Yr 
 Grain          1,985,444 tonnes     -4.8%     68,970    -1.5%
 (from U.S.)      856,851 tonnes    -33.5%     28,328   -27.7%
 Soybeans         269,700 tonnes     60.1%     16,182    94.0%
 (from U.S.)      171,683 tonnes     61.8%      9,978   100.7%
 Meat             225,423 tonnes     -1.4%     92,608    -4.3%
 (from U.S.)       51,432 tonnes    -13.8%     24,187    -9.8%
 Nonferrous Ore 1,099,000 tonnes     18.6%    106,071    31.2%
 Iron Ore      11,834,000 tonnes      8.1%    126,699   -17.4%
 Nonferrous Met   290,619 tonnes      2.5%    117,135    -5.6%
 Steel            681,159 tonnes    -10.6%     64,195   -31.2%
 

 (Reporting by Yuko Inoue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
