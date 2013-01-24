FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan Dec commodity imports
January 24, 2013 / 5:41 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Japan Dec commodity imports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The following is a table of Japan's
imports of selected agricultural and other commodities compiled
from preliminary customs trade data released on Thursday.
    Volumes are expressed in tonnes and value figures are in
millions of Japanese yen.
                     Volume           Yr/Yr       Value   Yr/Yr 
Grain             2,061,503  tonnes    -6.1%     71,860     1.3%
(from U.S.)        767,502  tonnes   -44.7%     26,605  
-35.7%Soybeans            208,498  tonnes   -12.4%     12,358   
11.3% (from U.S.)        174,814  tonnes    -4.5%      9,993    
 24%Meat                191,704  tonnes   -15.1%     83,458  
-11.2% (from U.S.)         42,876  tonnes   -19.3%     20,388  
-14.7%Nonferrous Ore    1,077,000  tonnes     2.3%     99,677   
10.2%Iron Ore          9,410,000  tonnes    -8.9%     95,094  
-32.7%Nonferrous Met      234,847  tonnes   -18.2%    107,823  
-12.4%Steel               619,302  tonnes   -13.9%     59,256  
-29.7%

 (Reporting by Michio Kohno; Editing by Ed Davies)

