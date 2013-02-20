FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan January commodity imports: US grains fall 40 pct y-o-y
February 20, 2013 / 3:11 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Japan January commodity imports: US grains fall 40 pct y-o-y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following is a table of
Japan's imports of selected agricultural and other commodities
compiled from preliminary customs trade data released on
Wednesday.
    Volumes are expressed in tonnes and value figures are in
millions of Japanese yen.
                     Volume           Yr/Yr       Value   Yr/Yr 
Grain             2,150,749  tonnes    -2.4%     80,537    15.7%
 (from U.S.)        880,206  tonnes   -39.9%     32,887   -19.8%
Soybeans            249,370  tonnes    19.2%     15,281    57.7%
 (from U.S.)        211,449  tonnes    15.8%     12,516    56.1%
Meat                196,099  tonnes    -5.2%     85,143      -1%
 (from U.S.)         45,486  tonnes   -10.9%     21,904    -4.3%
Nonferrous Ore    1,132,000  tonnes    -1.9%    124,488    19.6%
Iron Ore         11,669,000  tonnes     3.3%    127,109   -18.8%
Nonferrous Met      265,249  tonnes   -11.1%    119,131     5.8%
Steel               595,917  tonnes     -11%     60,547   -23.1%
 

 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

