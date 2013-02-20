TABLE-Japan January commodity imports: US grains fall 40 pct y-o-y

TOKYO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following is a table of Japan's imports of selected agricultural and other commodities compiled from preliminary customs trade data released on Wednesday. Volumes are expressed in tonnes and value figures are in millions of Japanese yen. Volume Yr/Yr Value Yr/Yr Grain 2,150,749 tonnes -2.4% 80,537 15.7% (from U.S.) 880,206 tonnes -39.9% 32,887 -19.8% Soybeans 249,370 tonnes 19.2% 15,281 57.7% (from U.S.) 211,449 tonnes 15.8% 12,516 56.1% Meat 196,099 tonnes -5.2% 85,143 -1% (from U.S.) 45,486 tonnes -10.9% 21,904 -4.3% Nonferrous Ore 1,132,000 tonnes -1.9% 124,488 19.6% Iron Ore 11,669,000 tonnes 3.3% 127,109 -18.8% Nonferrous Met 265,249 tonnes -11.1% 119,131 5.8% Steel 595,917 tonnes -11% 60,547 -23.1% (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)