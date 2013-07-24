FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan commodity imports for June, Jan-June
#Asia
July 24, 2013

TABLE-Japan commodity imports for June, Jan-June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - The following are tables of Japan's imports of selected
agricultural and other commodities for the last month and the first half of
2013, compiled from preliminary customs trade data released on Wednesday.
    Volumes are expressed in tonnes and value figures are in millions of
Japanese yen.
        
    June imports
        Commodity       Volume  Yr/Yr(%)    Value  Yr/Yr(%)
            Grain    1,780,689      -8.4   74,884      21.3
      (from U.S.)      831,548     -34.8   32,930     -10.6
         Soybeans      188,620     -27.7   12,964      -5.7
      (from U.S.)       90,340     -16.2    6,097       7.8
             Meat      183,093      -7.5   88,503       7.3
      (from U.S.)       52,132      -0.5   26,448      11.8
   Nonferrous Ore      875,000     -14.5   95,778      -6.1
         Iron Ore   10,395,000      -8.0  143,817      14.4
 Nonferrous Metal      231,246      -9.2  122,901       1.5
            Steel      548,258     -11.4   63,882      -7.0
 

   January-June imports 
        Commodity       Volume  Yr/Yr(%)    Value  Yr/Yr(%)
            Grain   12,983,330       0.9  512,395      25.5
      (from U.S.)    5,365,166     -36.4  210,462     -12.8
         Soybeans    1,366,580      -3.9   89,932      26.8
      (from U.S.)      936,609      -5.1   59,310      27.5
             Meat    1,196,072      -1.3  553,512       9.0
      (from U.S.)      315,626       0.6  157,385       9.4
   Nonferrous Ore    6,697,000       3.4  762,002      19.7
         Iron Ore   66,452,000       0.6  788,684      -3.9
 Nonferrous Metal    1,400,492     -13.5  725,577       3.2
            Steel    3,353,044     -11.1  365,851     -12.3
 
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori in TOKYO; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
