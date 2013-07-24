TABLE-Japan commodity imports for June, Jan-June

July 24 (Reuters) - The following are tables of Japan's imports of selected agricultural and other commodities for the last month and the first half of 2013, compiled from preliminary customs trade data released on Wednesday. Volumes are expressed in tonnes and value figures are in millions of Japanese yen. June imports Commodity Volume Yr/Yr(%) Value Yr/Yr(%) Grain 1,780,689 -8.4 74,884 21.3 (from U.S.) 831,548 -34.8 32,930 -10.6 Soybeans 188,620 -27.7 12,964 -5.7 (from U.S.) 90,340 -16.2 6,097 7.8 Meat 183,093 -7.5 88,503 7.3 (from U.S.) 52,132 -0.5 26,448 11.8 Nonferrous Ore 875,000 -14.5 95,778 -6.1 Iron Ore 10,395,000 -8.0 143,817 14.4 Nonferrous Metal 231,246 -9.2 122,901 1.5 Steel 548,258 -11.4 63,882 -7.0 January-June imports Commodity Volume Yr/Yr(%) Value Yr/Yr(%) Grain 12,983,330 0.9 512,395 25.5 (from U.S.) 5,365,166 -36.4 210,462 -12.8 Soybeans 1,366,580 -3.9 89,932 26.8 (from U.S.) 936,609 -5.1 59,310 27.5 Meat 1,196,072 -1.3 553,512 9.0 (from U.S.) 315,626 0.6 157,385 9.4 Nonferrous Ore 6,697,000 3.4 762,002 19.7 Iron Ore 66,452,000 0.6 788,684 -3.9 Nonferrous Metal 1,400,492 -13.5 725,577 3.2 Steel 3,353,044 -11.1 365,851 -12.3 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori in TOKYO; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)