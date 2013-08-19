FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan July commodity imports
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 19, 2013 / 2:36 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Japan July commodity imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The following is a table of Japan's imports of selected
agricultural and other commodities compiled from preliminary customs trade data released on
Monday.
    Volumes are expressed in tonnes and value figures are in millions of Japanese yen.
           Volume   Yr/Yr     Value  Yr/Yr 
 Grain                   2,080,761    -2.2     81,787    24.2
 (from U.S.)               849,743   -30.9     31,278    -9.2
 Soybeans                  290,125    32.7     19,263    66.5
 (from U.S.)               105,877   -21.6      7,290     6.7
 Meat                      247,300     9.4    115,821    22.3
 (from U.S.)                70,472    26.7     35,652    39.3
 Nonferrous Ore          1,274,000    -0.2    130,198     3.3
 Iron Ore               12,086,000    19.9    163,512    46.6
 Nonferrous Metal          248,696   -17.0    138,448    16.1
 Steel                     629,001    -4.3     70,796     1.8
 

 (Reporting By Michio Kohno; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

