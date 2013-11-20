FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Japan Oct commodity imports
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 20, 2013 / 3:51 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Japan Oct commodity imports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following is a table of Japan's imports of selected agricultural and
other commodities compiled from preliminary customs trade data released on Wednesday.
    Volumes are expressed in tonnes and value figures are in millions of Japanese yen.
         Commodity        Volume  Yr/Yr(%)          Value   Yr/Yr(%)
             Grain     2,211,737      -7.6         79,634        2.4
       (from U.S.)       971,255     -23.5         32,828      -18.2
          Soybeans       216,186       2.0         14,821       20.1
       (from U.S.)        57,213     -51.0          4,004      -38.2
              Meat       221,209      -3.3        102,844        6.0
       (from U.S.)        62,356      10.1         31,255       17.8
    Nonferrous Ore     1,079,000     -14.9        103,926       -7.7
          Iron Ore    12,197,000       3.4        157,700       20.8
  Nonferrous Metal       311,764      20.0        140,482       35.3
             Steel       676,276      -8.0         72,996        6.0

 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.