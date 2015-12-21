Japan's Minebea to acquire Mitsumi Electric

TOKYO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Japan’s Minebea Co said on Monday it planned to acquire Mitsumi Electric Co in a bid to expand its electronics parts business.

The two companies will aim for a corporate structure that enhances their development capabilities that enable them to create unique products and provides solutions by gathering both companies’ technological capabilities, Minebea said in a statement.

The integration is expected to be complete by April 2017 and Minebea’s Chief Executive Yoshihisa Kainuma will be the chairman and president of the new company, Minebea Mitsumi, it said.