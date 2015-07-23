FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nomura chairman says dlr at 120-125 yen no problem for Japan industry
July 23, 2015 / 8:52 AM / 2 years ago

Nomura chairman says dlr at 120-125 yen no problem for Japan industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KARUIZAWA, Japan, July 23 (Reuters) - The yen’s weakness is not a problem for Japanese industry around current levels, Nomura Holdings Inc Chairman Nobuyuki Koga said on Thursday.

Although it is difficult to generalise about Japanese companies as a whole, “movements in the zone around 120-125 yen (to the dollar) aren’t going to be a big deal,” Koga told Reuters at a retreat for executives in the resort of Karuizawa, northwest of Tokyo.

The dollar was around 123.80 yen in late afternoon trade in Tokyo, near the 13-year high of 125.85 hit in early June.

The Japanese currency has weakened sharply since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe came to power in December 2012, promising loose-money monetary and fiscal policies. This has been a boon to export-reliant Japan, but the yen’s weakness has prompted officials to express concern for importers of energy and raw materials. (Reporting by Izumi Nakagawa; Writing by William Mallard)

