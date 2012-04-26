FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's copper exports to China fall 5 pct in March
#Basic Materials
April 26, 2012 / 10:21 AM / in 5 years

Japan's copper exports to China fall 5 pct in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Japan's exports of refined
copper to China slipped in March, customs cleared data showed on
Thursday, as China's swollen stockpiles and weak demand dented
appetite from the world's top consumer of the industrial metal.	
    Japan's exports of copper cathode to China fell 5 percent
from a year earlier to 23,203 tonnes last month.	
    Overall Japanese exports of refined copper, which comprises
of cathode, billet and others, gained 21 percent to 60,835
tonnes, the data showed.	
    Following are refined copper and copper cathode exports (in
tonnes).     	
 Type            Mar-12  Feb-12  Mar-11  Jan-Mar 12  Jan-Mar 11
 Refined Total*  60,835  49,357  50,258  140,376     105,455
   Cathode       57,724  47,035  47,851  132,820     97,713
 Exports to      23,203  26,902  24,389  63,150      46,211
 China**                                             
  *Includes cathode copper, billet and others **Cathode only 	
	
 (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

