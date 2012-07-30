FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan June copper exports to China double in June
July 30, 2012

Japan June copper exports to China double in June

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - Japan's June exports of copper cathode to
China, the world's biggest consumer of the metal, nearly doubled from the same
month a year ago, customs data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Monday. 
    The strong gains came off a low base a year ago, when a magnitude 9.0
earthquake damaged smelters in the world's third-biggest refined copper
producer, prompting them to sharply curtail exports in the three months
through June. 
    Japan's exports of cathode to China rose 95 percent in June to 17,248
tonnes, accounting for 40 percent of Japan's cathode exports. 
    Japan's total exports of refined copper, which also include billet and
others, jumped 160 percent to 71,368 tonnes in June.
   
 Type                2012 June  May 2012  June 2011  Jan-June 12   Jan-June 11
  Refined Total*     71,368     46,124    27,486         283,517      180,287 
         (Cathode)     43,366    43,866     22,656       266,860      162,303 
 (Cathode to China)    17,248    17,014      8,865       113,907       70,533 
                                                                   
  *Includes cathode, billet and others
    

 (Reporting by Yuko Inoue)

