TABLE-Japan July copper exports to China up 27 pct yr/yr
August 30, 2012 / 6:01 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Japan July copper exports to China up 27 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Japan's exports of copper cathode to China, the world's biggest
consumer of the metal, rose 27 percent from a year ago to 17,086 tonnes, the smallest growth in
four months, customs cleared data showed on Thursday. 
    Exports from Japan, the world's third-biggest refined copper producer, had showed strong
year-on-year gains in the past three months as the deadly earthquake and tsunami in March 2011
forced smelters to shut plants and reduce output, decimating figures for 2011.
    Japan's total refined copper exports, which also include billets and others, also increased
27 percent in July.
         
 Type              2012 July  2011 July  Yr/yr   2012 June  Jan-July 12  Jan-July 11
                                         change                          
 Refined Total*    42,302     33,254       +27%  71,368         325,817             
                                                                            213,539 
       (Cathode)     39,981     30,918     +29%    43,366      306,840              
                                                                            193,221 
 (Cathodes to        17,086     13,472     +27%    17,248      130,993              
 China)                                                                      84,005 
 *Includes cathode, billet and others

 (Reporting by Yuko Inoue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
