Pan Pacific Copper says to boost H1 copper output by 4.7 pct
#Basic Materials
April 6, 2012 / 7:26 AM / 6 years ago

Pan Pacific Copper says to boost H1 copper output by 4.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 6 (Reuters) - Pan Pacific Copper, Japan’s biggest copper smelter, said it plans to produce 278,000 tonnes of refined copper in April-September, up 4.7 percent from the same period a year ago.

The strong gain will come off a low base a year ago, when many smelters in Japan were forced to suspend or reduce output due to damage from the March 11 earthquake and tsunami.

For Japanese smelters’ copper, zinc and lead output plans, click on

Reporting by Risa Maeda and Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford

