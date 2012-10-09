TABLE-Japan smelters' Oct-Mar copper, metal output plans

TOKYO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Following are Japanese smelters' metal production plans for the six months to March 2013. Makers H2 H1 H2 H1 Yr/Yr 2012/13 2012/13 2011/12 2011/12 COPPER T T T T % Pan Pacific 268,300 269,900 238,800 265,400 12% Sumitomo 218,000 218,000 199,000 155,000 9.5% Mitsubishi 149,034 166,548 166,962 134,466 -10.7% Dowa 56,755 58,393 55,944 22,094 1% Furukawa 45,575 45,683 45,317 31,579 1% Nittetsu 21,855 21,274 21,855 21,855 0% TOTAL 759,519 779,798 727,878 630,394 4% ZINC T T T T % Mitsui Mining 116,400 109,400 117,000 92,000 -1% Dowa 85,596 76,404 83,976 63,106 2% Toho Zinc 62,145 40,959 63,574 42,240 -2% Sumitomo 24,000 21,000 34,300 36,400 -30% Mitsubishi 5,280 4,716 5,184 3,894 1.9% TOTAL 293,421 252,479 304,034 237,640 -3% LEAD T T T T % Toho Zinc 42,300 49,941 41,903 50,672 1% Mitsui Mining 32,200 29,500 33,300 26,000 -3% Sumitomo n.a. n.a. 11,300 9,900 n.a. Mitsubishi 14,400 14,400 15,150 14,196 -5% Dowa 6,045 5,818 6,118 5,719 -1% TOTAL 94,945 99,659 107,771 106,487 -12% Notes: 1) Mitsubishi Materials plans a 30-day regular maintenance at its Naoshima copper plant scheduled for next March; 2) Sumitomo Metal Mining has terminated processing of zinc and lead concentrates, focused on operations based on recycled zinc exide ore since April 2012. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue)