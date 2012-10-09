FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan smelters' Oct-Mar copper, metal output plans
October 9, 2012 / 3:40 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Japan smelters' Oct-Mar copper, metal output plans

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Following are Japanese smelters' metal
production plans for the six months to March 2013. 
 Makers           H2          H1          H2         H1        Yr/Yr
                 2012/13     2012/13     2011/12    2011/12   
 COPPER           T           T           T          T         % 
 Pan Pacific       268,300     269,900    238,800   265,400      12%
 Sumitomo          218,000     218,000    199,000   155,000     9.5%
 Mitsubishi        149,034     166,548    166,962   134,466   -10.7%
 Dowa               56,755      58,393     55,944    22,094       1%
 Furukawa           45,575      45,683     45,317    31,579       1%
 Nittetsu           21,855      21,274     21,855    21,855       0%
 TOTAL             759,519     779,798    727,878   630,394       4%
 ZINC             T           T           T          T        %
 Mitsui Mining     116,400     109,400    117,000    92,000      -1%
 Dowa               85,596      76,404     83,976    63,106       2%
 Toho Zinc          62,145      40,959     63,574    42,240      -2%
 Sumitomo           24,000      21,000     34,300    36,400     -30%
 Mitsubishi          5,280       4,716      5,184     3,894     1.9%
 TOTAL             293,421     252,479    304,034   237,640      -3%
 LEAD             T           T           T          T        %
 Toho Zinc          42,300      49,941     41,903    50,672       1%
 Mitsui Mining      32,200      29,500     33,300    26,000      -3%
 Sumitomo         n.a.        n.a.         11,300     9,900   n.a.
 Mitsubishi         14,400      14,400     15,150    14,196      -5%
 Dowa                6,045       5,818      6,118     5,719      -1%
 TOTAL              94,945      99,659    107,771   106,487     -12%
 Notes: 1) Mitsubishi Materials plans a 30-day regular maintenance
at its Naoshima copper plant scheduled for next March; 2) Sumitomo
Metal Mining has terminated processing of zinc and lead
concentrates, focused on operations based on recycled zinc exide ore
since April 2012. 
    

 (Reporting by Yuko Inoue)

