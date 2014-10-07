FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan second-half copper output to rise 3 pct on solid local demand
#Asia
October 7, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

Japan second-half copper output to rise 3 pct on solid local demand

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Japanese copper production is
expected to rise about 3 percent in the six months between
October and March from a year earlier, Reuters calculations from
plans outlined by the country's smelters showed, driven by solid
demand at home and rising exports.
    Increased output from the world's No.3 copper refiner could
stoke worries over a global supply surplus, dragging on
benchmark prices that have already fallen around 9
percent this year. 
    Pan Pacific Copper (PPC), Japan's biggest copper smelter and
a unit of JX Holdings Inc, said on Monday it was aiming
for a 5-percent increase in its refined copper output for the
second half of the financial year that ends March 31, 2015.
    "We expect sound demand for reconstruction in northeastern
Japan which was ravaged by the giant earthquake and tsunami (in
2011), and for infrastructure in and around Tokyo ahead of the
2020 Olympics," said PPC spokesman Atsushige Higashimori.
    PPC, which exports about 45 percent of its production, also
sees firm demand for exports to China and Southeast Asia, he
said.
    Some industry analysts have said they expect end-user
appetite for copper to remain robust in China, even as demand
for the metal from financing deals dries up following a
commodity fraud at Qingdao port.
    Japan's copper demand has been recovering, with urban
development projects, the refurbishment of old infrastructure to
withstand earthquakes and the construction of solar power plants
boosting appetite for electric wire.
    The Japanese Electric Wire & Cable Makers' Association last
month revised up its forecast for wire shipped from Japanese
factories in the 2014 business year, raising it by 2 percent
from its March estimate to 726,000 tonnes on solid construction
demand.    
    "The weaker yen also helped improve the export
competitiveness of Japanese copper makers," said a researcher at
the association. 
    The yen has fallen 3 percent against the U.S. dollar
so far in 2014.
    
    HIGHER FEES
    Higher processing fees are also pushing up production. 
    PPC's deputy chief executive Yoshihiro Nishiyama said last
month that the smelter aims to raise by more than 9 percent the
processing fees it charges sellers of raw material concentrate
in 2015 as it cashes in on rising mine supply. 
    Last year, PPC won its highest treatment and refining
charges (TC/RCs) in eight years in a deal with U.S. miner
Freeport-McMoRan Inc, reflecting anticipated growth in
mine supply. 
    Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd, Japan's No.2 copper
producer, and DOWA Holdings Co Ltd are both targettng
increased production of over 9 percent in the second-half of the
business year.
    But Mitsubishi Materials Corp and Nittetsu Mining
Co Ltd forecast lower output, mainly due to maintenance
plans.
    Below are the production plans for October to March,
compared with year-earlier output, of non-ferrous metals from
PPC, Sumitomo Metal, Mitsubishi Materials, DOWA, Furukawa Co Ltd
, Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co Ltd, and
Nittetsu. 
    Toho Zinc Co Ltd had not announced its output plans
as of Tuesday.
    
                    H2       H1        H2   H2 Yr/Yr
               2014/15  2014/15   2013/14           
      COPPER                                        
 Pan Pacific   293,300  283,900   279,300       5.0%
    Sumitomo   219,000  217,000   200,234       9.4%
  Mitsubishi   141,798  159,648   159,138     -10.9%
        DOWA    53,661   56,219    49,141       9.2%
    Furukawa    44,070    47046    42,590       3.5%
   Nittetsu     20,610   23,106    21,991      -6.3%
       TOTAL   772,439  786,919   752,394       2.7%
                                                    
        ZINC                                        
     Mitsui    117,100  105,900   103,800   12.8%   
        DOWA    94,995   85,605    92,064       3.2%
   Toho Zinc             51,175    59,307           
    Sumitomo    26,500   23,500    27,666      -4.2%
  Mitsubishi         0        0      3810       n.a.
       TOTAL                                        
                                                    
        LEAD                                        
   Toho Zinc             47,900    43,398           
     Mitsui     34,400   30,900    31,200      10.3%
  Mitsubishi    14,958   14,880    14,766       1.3%
        DOWA     6,785    6,752     6,333       7.1%
                                                    
                                                    
                                                    
                                                    
       TOTAL                                        
                                                    
      NICKEL                                        
    Sumitomo    29,500   28,200    26,845       9.9%
                                                    
 FERRONICKEL                                        
    Sumitomo    11,600    9,800    11,889      -2.4%
 

 (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and
Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
