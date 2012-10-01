FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mitsubishi Materials: plans H2 copper output 149,034 tonnes
#Basic Materials
October 1, 2012 / 2:20 AM / 5 years ago

Mitsubishi Materials: plans H2 copper output 149,034 tonnes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Materials Co, Japan’s third-biggest copper producer, said on Monday it plans to produce 149,034 tonnes of copper in the October-March second half of this financial year.

That would be down 10 percent from the same period last business year, when production stood at 166,962 tonnes.

The lower volume is due to plans for a 30-day repair at its mainstay Naoshima plant scheduled for next March and is not connected with a slowdown in China’s copper demand, a company spokesman said.

Mitsubishi had halted the 20,000 tonnes per month Onahama plant in Fukushima prefecture, part-owned by Dowa Mining Co and Furukawa Co, for 20 days for maintenance from mid-October last year.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Japan’s No.2 copper producer, said it had not changed its plan announced in April for second-half copper production of 218,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
