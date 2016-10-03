FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Japan's Pan Pacific sees H2 copper output up 17.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details in para 2-4)
    TOKYO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Pan Pacific Copper (PPC)
plans to produce 283,700 tonnes of refined copper in
October-March, the second half of its financial year, up 17.5
percent from the same period the year before when output was
reduced due to system troubles.
    The country's biggest copper smelter expects combined output
at its Saganoseki Smelter and Refinery in western Japan and
Hitachi Refinery in eastern Japan to rise 18.2 percent.
Production at the Tamano Smelter of Hibi Kyodo Smelting in
western Japan is seen climbing 16.2 percent despite a planned
36-day maintenance starting in November, a spokesman said.
    A fire in September last year forced a smelter in western
Japan owned by PPC and other partners to halt operations for
about 40 days, reducing output by about 30,000 tonnes.
    "The planned increase is mostly because of a rebound from
last year when both Saganoseki and Tamano had system glitches
which lowered output," a PPC spokesman said.
    PPC is 67.6 percent owned by JX Holdings Inc and
32.4 percent by Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co Ltd.
    Following are details of PPC's output plan, with comparisons
against estimated production in the first half of its financial
year and actual production in the second half of its last
financial year.
    
             H2 FY2016     H1 FY2016   H2 FY2015
 Copper        283,700       293,100     241,500
 Gold           25,400        22,800      18,900
 Silver        181,800       161,800     139,200
 Note: copper in tonnes, gold and silver in kilograms

 (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and
Mark Potter)

