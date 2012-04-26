Japan March rolled copper output down 8.1 pct yr/yr

* Yr/yr decline recorded for 9th straight month

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s seasonally-adjusted output of rolled copper product dropped 8.1 percent from a year ago in March, falling for the ninth straight month as demand from electronics makers stayed weak, the Japan Copper and Brass Association said.

Output fell to 63,023 tonnes in March, preliminary data showed on Thursday, down 1.6 percent from February.

Orders from connector and electronics parts makers remained sluggish, although demand from carmakers continued to increase, the industry body said.

Appetite for copper, used extensively in items such as utensils, construction materials and computer chips, is often seen as a measure of economic activity.

The association said rolled copper output for the year ended March 2012 fell 6.7 percent to 806,143 tonnes, a second consecutive year-to-year fall, hit by a steep decline in exports.