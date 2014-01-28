FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Dec rolled copper output up 15.0 pct yr/yr
January 28, 2014 / 7:55 AM / 4 years ago

Japan Dec rolled copper output up 15.0 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, January 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s output of rolled copper product rose to 66,022 tonnes in December on a seasonally adjusted basis, up 15.0 percent from a year earlier, preliminary data showed on Tuesday.

The figure represents a decrease of 2.5 percent from November, the Japan Copper and Brass Association said.

For output, shipments and inbentries data, click on . (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Clarence Fernandez; osamu.tsukimori@thomsonreuters.com; +813 6441 1857; Reuters Messaging: osamu.tsukimori.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

