Japan Dec rolled copper output up 15.0 pct yr/yr

TOKYO, January 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s output of rolled copper product rose to 66,022 tonnes in December on a seasonally adjusted basis, up 15.0 percent from a year earlier, preliminary data showed on Tuesday.

The figure represents a decrease of 2.5 percent from November, the Japan Copper and Brass Association said.

For output, shipments and inbentries data, click on . (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Clarence Fernandez; osamu.tsukimori@thomsonreuters.com; +813 6441 1857; Reuters Messaging: osamu.tsukimori.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)