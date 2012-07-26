Japan June rolled copper output down 6.1 pct yr/yr

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s rolled copper output fell 6.1 percent in June from a year earlier, hit by sluggish sales of air conditioners and weak demand for chips on the global market in the wake of a European credit woes.

June production fell to 67,953 tonnes after seasonal adjustment, in its 12th consecutive year-on-year decline, the Japan Copper and Brass Association said.

The figure represents a increase of 8.7 percent from May, the association said.

Rolled copper is used mainly in semiconductor lead frames, connectors in electronics parts and cars, and pipes for air conditioners.

“Sluggish demand for PCs and smartphones on the export market is affecting the output,” said an association official, who declined to be named in line with the group’s policy.

The industry is looking for annual production of 825,300 tonnes, or an increase of 2.4 percent. The group usually revises the forecast in September to reflect market conditions. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)