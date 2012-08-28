FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan July rolled copper output down 5.7 pct yr/yr
August 28, 2012 / 3:50 AM / 5 years ago

Japan July rolled copper output down 5.7 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s rolled copper output fell 5.7 percent in July from a year earlier, as slowing economic growth around the world dented demand for everything from air conditioners to chips.

July production fell to 77,764 tonnes after seasonal adjustment, the Japan Copper and Brass Association said on Tuesday.

The figure represents an increase of 9 percent from June, the association said.

Rolled copper is used mainly in semiconductor lead frames, connectors in electronics parts and cars, and pipes for air conditioners.

The industry is looking for annual production of 825,300 tonnes, or an increase of 2.4 percent and the association usually revises the forecast in September to reflect market conditions.

Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Ed Davies

