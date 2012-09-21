FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Aug rolled copper output down 6.5 pct yr/yr
September 21, 2012 / 2:20 AM / 5 years ago

Japan Aug rolled copper output down 6.5 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Japan’s output of rolled copper, used mainly in electronics and car parts, fell 6.5 percent from a year earlier to an estimated 66,050 tonnes in August after seasonal adjustment, the Japan Copper and Brass Association said on Friday.

That marked the 14th straight month of year-on-year falls, as slowing economic growth around the world curbs demand for electronics parts.

For details of July rolled copper output data, click on .

Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Joseph Radford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
