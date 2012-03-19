Japan Feb copper cable shipments up 2.5 pct yr/yr

TOKYO, March 19 (Reuters) - Japanese copper wire and cable shipments in February rose 2.5 percent from a year earlier to an estimated 59,400 tonnes, an industry body said on Monday.

That was up from 56,002 tonnes in January, data from the Japanese Electric Wire and Cable Makers’ Association showed.

Japan’s appetite for copper, often seen as a gauge of economic activity and already weak in the wake of the global financial crisis, took a fresh beating after the March earthquake prompted user industries to reduce domestic production. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)