Japan March copper cable shipments up 5.9 pct on cars
April 20, 2012 / 1:30 AM / in 5 years

Japan March copper cable shipments up 5.9 pct on cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - Japanese copper wire and cable shipments rose 5.9 percent in March from a year earlier to an estimated 59,500 tonnes, aided by a strong recovery in orders from the automotive industry, an industry body said on Friday.

The March figure was slightly up on February’s 59,398 tonnes, data from the Japanese Electric Wire and Cable Makers’ Association showed.

Japan’s appetite for copper, often seen as a gauge of economic activity, was hit last year when the March 11 earthquake prompted industrial users to cut back on domestic production.

Demand from the car industry rose 76.2 percent to 7,300 tonnes, the industry body said. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Richard Pullin)

