Japan May copper cable shipments up 5.9 pct yr/yr
June 22, 2012 / 1:56 AM / in 5 years

Japan May copper cable shipments up 5.9 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 22 (Reuters) - Japanese copper wire and cable shipments rose 5.9 percent from a year earlier to an estimated 52,600 tonnes in May, helped by a strong recovery in demand from car makers after earthquake-related production slump last year.

The May estimate was down from 56,036 tonnes output in April, data from the Japanese Electric Wire and Cable Makers’ Association showed on Friday.

Japan’s appetite for copper, often seen as a gauge of economic activity and already weak in the wake of the global financial crisis, took a fresh beating after last year’s earthquake prompted user industries to reduce domestic production. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Ed Davies)

