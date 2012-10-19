Japan Sept copper wire sales fall 3.3 pct, first drop in 5 mths

TOKYO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Japan’s copper cable shipments fell an estimated 3.3 percent in September from a year earlier to 57,200 tonnes, their first drop in five months, as demand from carmakers decreased for the first time in 14 months, an industry body said on Friday.

After the government ended subsidies for environmentally-friendly cars on Sept. 21, new car sales fell 3.4 percent from a year earlier, data from the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc shows.

For the breakdown of September copper wire shipments, announced by the Japanese Electric Wire and Cable Makers’ Association, click on.