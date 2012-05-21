Japan April copper cable shipments up 0.4 pct y/y

TOKYO, May 21 (Reuters) - Japanese copper wire and cable shipments rose 0.4 percent from a year earlier to an estimated 56,400 tonnes in April, an industry body said on Monday.

That was down from 59,929 tonnes in March, data from the Japanese Electric Wire and Cable Makers’ Association showed.

Japan’s appetite for copper, often seen as a gauge of economic activity and already weak in the wake of the global financial crisis, was hit last year when the earthquake in March prompted user industries to reduce domestic production. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Himani Sarkar)