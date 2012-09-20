Japan Aug copper cable shipments rise 3.3 pct yr/yr

* Reconstruction demand, high car output push up domestic demand

* Exports down 10.8 pct on slowdown in global economy

TOKYO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Japanese copper wire and cable shipments rose in August from a year ago for the fourth straight month, as demand from the construction sector climbed after last year’s massive earthquake and as automakers increased orders.

Output in August gained 3.3 percent from a year ago to an estimated 55,700 tonnes, the Japanese Electric Wire and Cable Makers’ Association said on Thursday.

The body forecasts that production will be 695,000 tonnes for the year to March 2013, compared to 800,000 tonnes before the global financial crisis that began in 2008.

Demand from the construction sector, which accounts for more than 40 percent of the total, rose 9.3 percent to 25,700 tonnes in August, following a 14.4 percent jump in July.

Shipments for automakers, who use copper wire in car wiring, increased by 2.5 percent to 5,600 tonnes. Vehicle output in Japan rose last month.

Overseas purchases remained weak due to a slowdown in the global economy, however, with exports falling 10.8 percent to 1,400 tonnes.

Demand from electric power companies dropped for the 13th straight month to 4,900 tonnes, down 1.7 percent. Utilities are cutting back on capital spending following the Fukushima nuclear disaster, sparked by last year’s quake and the subsequent tsunami, forced them to turn off most reactors and rely heavily on costly fossil fuel.

In the year ended March 2012, orders from utilities plunged 13 percent to 61,400 tonnes, the lowest since 1963.