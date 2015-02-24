Tokyo exchange orders firms to appoint at least two outside directors

TOKYO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange must have at least two outside board members from June, the bourse’s operator said, under new rules aimed at improving corporate governance and attracting foreign investors.

Japan Exchange Group Inc Chief Executive Atsushi Saito called the move a “cultural turning point” in a country where companies are widely criticised for prioritising employee welfare and business relationships over shareholder returns.

The announcement comes as the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe seeks to change corporate culture to attract double the amount of foreign direct investment by 2020. It also comes days after U.S. investor Daniel Loeb criticised the allocation of capital at robot maker Fanuc Corp.

Efforts to increase the number of outside directors have met opposition over the years. The Keidanren business lobby has long argued that appointing people who may not understand a company’s business would not necessarily boost profitability.

“There was a lot of resistance, and we were able to do this because of a push by the Abe government,” Saito said at a news conference on Tuesday.

The new rules will apply on a “comply or explain” basis, as is common in Europe where companies who fail to follow must disclose reasons to shareholders.

Japanese boards are often dominated by directors that have spent their working lives at the companies. Foreign investors have long blamed that domination - plus factors such as cross-shareholding and docile institutional investors - for return on equity being historically about half that of the United States.

Around 38 percent of firms listed on the main board of the Tokyo Stock Exchange had boards of directors consisting entirely of insiders, showed a survey last year by the Japan Association of Corporate Directors, down from over 68 percent a decade ago.

Companies such as Canon Inc and Toyota Motor Corp only appointed outside directors in the past few years, whereas listed firms in most developed economies have long been required to have outsiders fill the majority of board positions.

Setting a minimum number of outsiders complements the government’s adoption last year of a “stewardship code” requiring institutional investors to disclose how they vote. Together, those moves are likely to prompt more boards and shareholders to consider how to improve returns, analysts said.

“We are going to see the start of genuine engagement,” said Nomura Securities analyst Kengo Nishiyama. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Christopher Cushing)