Japan's Cosmo unlikely to restore normal runs at Chiba plant soon

SINGAPORE, June 6 (Reuters) - Japan’s Cosmo Oil is unlikely to restore normal run rates at its 220,000 barrels per day (bpd) quake-hit Chiba plant at least until the end of the third quarter, and low operational rates could extend into the fourth quarter, traders said on Wednesday.

The refiner will skip diesel exports in July, the third month in a row, and will continue to import gasoline, estimated at 90,000 tonnes a month, in the third quarter, they added. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Seng Li Peng; Editing by Joseph Radford)