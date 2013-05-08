Cosmo Oil, Hyundai Oilbank in emergency supply deal-Nikkei

TOKYO, May 9 (Reuters) - Japanese refiner Cosmo Oil Co and South Korean refiner Hyundai Oilbank will agree to supply each other with oil products in case their refineries are shut down by emergencies, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

The deal marked the first time that a Japanese oil firm would secure a stable supply deal with a foreign firm in case of natural disasters or other problems, said the report, which cited unidentified company sources. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Paul Tait)