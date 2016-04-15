Japan's securities watchdog to recommend punishment of Credit Suisse -source

TOKYO, April 15 (Reuters) - Japan’s securities watchdog will recommend as early as Friday punishment of Credit Suisse for violations of the country’s financial instruments and exchange laws, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission will recommend that the Financial Service Agency impose an “administrative punishment” on Credit Suisse, the person said, after it found internal management failures had allowed information on a listed company to be disclosed before an official announcement.

The SESC and Credit Suisse declined to comment. (Reporting By Takahiko Wada and Thomas Wilson. Writing by Thomas Wilson)