FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's securities watchdog to recommend punishment of Credit Suisse -source
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2016 / 1:45 AM / a year ago

Japan's securities watchdog to recommend punishment of Credit Suisse -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 15 (Reuters) - Japan’s securities watchdog will recommend as early as Friday punishment of Credit Suisse for violations of the country’s financial instruments and exchange laws, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission will recommend that the Financial Service Agency impose an “administrative punishment” on Credit Suisse, the person said, after it found internal management failures had allowed information on a listed company to be disclosed before an official announcement.

The SESC and Credit Suisse declined to comment. (Reporting By Takahiko Wada and Thomas Wilson. Writing by Thomas Wilson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.