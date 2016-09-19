* Better funding costs drive European lenders to return to
yen market
By Frances Yoon
HONG KONG, Sept 19 (IFR) - Japan's Samurai bond market is
staging a comeback after an improvement in cross-currency swap
spreads put the country back on the radar for international
issuers.
Standard Chartered was the first to take advantage
of the improved conditions, with a five-year senior bond on
September 8 that marked the first Samurai issue in almost two
months. The five-year yen/euro basis swap has narrowed from
-56bp in mid-June to -37bp, while the yen/dollar equivalent has
shrunk from -96bp to -82bp.
A less negative swap translates to a lower premium over euro
or US dollar Libor for companies that borrow in yen.
Sources say French banks are now closely monitoring markets
as they look to follow StanChart's lead, breathing life into a
sector that had stalled due to volatile yen rates and Brexit
fears.
None of the French lenders have mandated for Samurais yet,
said a banker close to the talks.
The last foreign issuer to sell Samurai bonds in Japan was
Mexico's state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex)
, which raised 80 billion yen ($783 million) in July.
Higher yields
For the time being, potential Samurai issuers are likely to
focus not on the typical senior unsecured format but on
higher-yielding instruments such as total loss absorbing
capacity (TLAC) and Tier 2 capital, as the Bank of Japan's
negative rate policy leaves investors struggling to find higher
returns.
Ultra-tight spreads have led underwriters to market senior
unsecured bank Samurais on an absolute coupon basis since the
start of this financial year, but TLAC and Tier 2 bonds are
still priced off yen offer-side swaps - the traditional
benchmark in the Samurai marketing process.
"The Samurai market has rejuvenated itself by marketing on a
spread," said a treasurer at a Double A rated Samurai issuer.
"From the issuer's perspective, it was hard to work off an
absolute coupon because it added another layer of obscurity to
see my all-in cost in, say, euros. But off a swap spread, I can
come up with a fairly good view of all-ins. As rates have gone
up over the past few months, people are back to a normal thought
process."
Standard Chartered issued its 45 billion yen ($442 million)
0.523 percent five-year TLAC-eligible bond at 55bp over
offer-side swaps on September 8, opening the market after the
United Kingdom's vote to leave the European Union and
demonstrating that Japanese investors were willing to overlook
Brexit fears in exchange for a premium.
HSBC wasted no time, coming the following week with a
similar 181.8 billion yen triple-trancher across five, seven and
10-years. French carmaker Renault priced a 50 billion yen
three-year the same day.
Making ends meet
Yet the Samurai rebound remains fragile due to volatile yen
rates, while issuers continue to enjoy extremely competitive US
dollar and euro funding due to robust markets there. The
European Central Bank's expanded asset purchase programme has
also indirectly helped to drive European banks' secondary
spreads tighter.
"I'll look at a Samurai but there are better markets where
you can get better all-in costs like US dollars. You also get
size there," said the treasurer, who added that he hoped the
Samurai market will gravitate towards the five-year space.
But with Samurai spreads so tight, some investors have been
moving to longer seven and 10-year tenors to compensate for the
lack of return at the short end, which could make it difficult
for issuers and investors to compromise.
"The spread level is so tight in global credit markets. I
need that. It is important when I consider the credit risk,"
said a Tokyo-based Samurai investor.
(Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Steve Garton and Daniel
Stanton)