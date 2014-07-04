FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan again delays C-2 cargo plane, could hamper overseas push
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 4, 2014 / 8:41 AM / 3 years ago

Japan again delays C-2 cargo plane, could hamper overseas push

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 4 (Reuters) - Japan on Friday postponed the rollout of a long-range military cargo jet for two years because of defects, potentially complicating Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s push for a more robust defence.

The C-2 aircraft built by Kawasaki Heavy Industries needs to be re-engineered after a rear cargo door blew out during cabin-pressure tests, the Defense Ministry said in a press release.

The C-2 represents a major logistical upgrade on the C-1 now in service. The new plane can lift nearly four times as much -enough to carry a helicopter or a mobile missile battery - more than six times as far.

While the C-1 struggles to reach Japan’s outlying islands in the East China Sea, near territory hotly disputed with China, the C-2 could carry loads from Tokyo as far as Afghanistan.

Abe this week took a historic step away from Japan’s postwar pacifism, ending a ban on the nation’s military from aiding a friendly country under attack.

Until it gets the C-2 into service, Japan could be forced to ask civilian airlines such as ANA Holdings or Japan Airlines to help move equipment and personnel, a Defense Ministry official said.

The delay will increase the C-2 program’s cost by 40 billion yen ($390 million) to 260 billion yen and comes after two previous postponements that have already lengthened the project by three years. ($1 = 102.0500 yen) (Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo; Writing by Tim Kelly; Editing by William Mallard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.