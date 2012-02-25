DIARY-Japan - Feb 27

-- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on
Monday, Feb. 27
No major events scheduled
Tuesday, Feb. 28
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.
2350* - Retail sales for January
0130 - 2-year government bond auction
0630 - JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp announces crude refining plans for February
Wednesday, Feb. 29
2350* - Industrial output for January
0100 - Bank of Japan board member Hidetoshi Kamezaki to visit Fukuoka, southern Japan, to make speech to local business leaders. News conference from 0500.
0300 - Weekly oil data
0500 - Housing starts, construction orders for January
1000 - Intervention data
Thursday, March 1
2350* - MOF Business capex for Oct-Dec
2350* - Capital flows data
0130 - 10-year JGB auction
0350 - Bank of Japan holds seminar on banks operational continuity after last year’s earthquake
- U.S.-Asia business summit hosts American Chamber of Commerce in Japan. Speakers include U.S. Ambassador to Japan John Roos, vice chairman of Citigroup Lewis Kaden, Rakuten CEO Hiroshi Mikitani.
0500 - Japan new vehicles sales for February
Friday, March 2
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.
2330* - January unemployment rate
2330* - Tokyo CPI for February and Nationwide CPI for January
2330* - January All Households Spending
2350 - Monetary base in February
0200 - Former Thailand Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva holds news conference at Japan Press Club
