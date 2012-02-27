DIARY-Japan - Feb 28

-- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on

Tuesday, Feb. 28

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.

2350* - Retail sales for January

0130 - 2-year government bond auction

0630 - JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp announces crude refining plans for February

----------------------------------------------

Wednesday, Feb. 29

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

2350* - Industrial output for January

0100 - Bank of Japan board member Hidetoshi Kamezaki to visit Fukuoka, southern Japan, to make speech to local business leaders. News conference from 0500.

0300 - Weekly oil data

0500 - Housing starts, construction orders for January

1000 - Intervention data

----------------------------------------------

Thursday, March 1

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

2350* - MOF Business capex for Oct-Dec

2350* - Capital flows data

0130 - 10-year JGB auction

0350 - Bank of Japan holds seminar on banks operational continuity after last year’s earthquake

COMPANIES

- U.S.-Asia business summit hosts American Chamber of Commerce in Japan. Speakers include U.S. Ambassador to Japan John Roos, vice chairman of Citigroup Lewis Kaden, Rakuten CEO Hiroshi Mikitani.

0500 - Japan new vehicles sales for February

----------------------------------------------

Friday, March 2

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.

2330* - January unemployment rate

2330* - Tokyo CPI for February and Nationwide CPI for January

2330* - January All Households Spending

2350 - Monetary base in February

0200 - Former Thailand Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva holds news conference at Japan Press Club

COMPANIES

