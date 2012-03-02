DIARY-Japan - March 5 - March 9

-- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on

-----------------------------------------------

Monday, March 5

No major events scheduled

----------------------------------------------

Tuesday, March 6

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.

0120 - 6-mth discount bill auction

0130 - Wage earners’ earnings data for January

0130 - 30-year JGB auction

----------------------------------------------

Wednesday, March 7

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

2350* - Foreign reserves at end of February

0300 - Weekly oil data

0500 - Leading and coincident indicators for January

---------------------------------------------

Thursday, March 8

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

2350* - Revised GDP for October-December [JPGDAR=ECI

2350* - Capital flows data

2350* - Bank lending data for February

2350* - Current account for January

0130 - 5-year JGB auction

0500 - Economy Watchers survey for February

0530 - Hokuriku Electric Power Co Vice President Yukio Matsuoka holds news conference

----------------------------------------------

Friday, March 9

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.

2350* - Money supply for February

