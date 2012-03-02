DIARY-Japan - March 5 - March 9

-- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on
Monday, March 5
No major events scheduled
Tuesday, March 6
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.
0120 - 6-mth discount bill auction
0130 - Wage earners’ earnings data for January
0130 - 30-year JGB auction
Wednesday, March 7
2350* - Foreign reserves at end of February
0300 - Weekly oil data
0500 - Leading and coincident indicators for January
Thursday, March 8
2350* - Revised GDP for October-December [JPGDAR=ECI
2350* - Capital flows data
2350* - Bank lending data for February
2350* - Current account for January
0130 - 5-year JGB auction
0500 - Economy Watchers survey for February
0530 - Hokuriku Electric Power Co Vice President Yukio Matsuoka holds news conference
Friday, March 9
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.
2350* - Money supply for February
