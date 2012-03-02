FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Japan - March 5 - March 9
March 2, 2012 / 10:38 AM / 6 years ago

DIARY-Japan - March 5 - March 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

-- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on

-- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

-- Times, when available, shown in GMT; asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

-- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not always mean that Reuters will report on that item.

-----------------------------------------------

Monday, March 5

No major events scheduled

----------------------------------------------

Tuesday, March 6

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.

0120 - 6-mth discount bill auction

0130 - Wage earners’ earnings data for January

0130 - 30-year JGB auction

----------------------------------------------

Wednesday, March 7

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

2350* - Foreign reserves at end of February

0300 - Weekly oil data

0500 - Leading and coincident indicators for January

---------------------------------------------

Thursday, March 8

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

2350* - Revised GDP for October-December [JPGDAR=ECI

2350* - Capital flows data

2350* - Bank lending data for February

2350* - Current account for January

0130 - 5-year JGB auction

0500 - Economy Watchers survey for February

0530 - Hokuriku Electric Power Co Vice President Yukio Matsuoka holds news conference

----------------------------------------------

Friday, March 9

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.

2350* - Money supply for February

---------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:

Live Japan economic data

Japan holidays

Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:

Live G7 Economic Indicators

Forex & debt day ahead

Index of diaries

Upcoming Reuters polls

Week ahead in Asia & Pacific

General and Political

Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

Equities

Grains and Oilseeds

Softs

Metals

Energy

Sports

Holidays

All Diaries

For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts

