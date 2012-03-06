DIARY-Japan - March 7

-- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on

Wednesday, March 7

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Thai Premier Yingluck Shinawatra to visit Japan through March 9.

2350* - Foreign reserves at end of February

0300 - Weekly oil data

0500 - Leading and coincident indicators for January

---------------------------------------------

Thursday, March 8

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

2350* - Revised GDP for October-December [JPGDAR=ECI

2350* - Capital flows data

2350* - Bank lending data for February

2350* - Current account for January

0130 - 5-year JGB auction

0500 - Economy Watchers survey for February

0530 - Hokuriku Electric Power Co Vice President Yukio Matsuoka holds news conference

0900 - Japanese Trade Minister Yukio Edano to hold a news conference at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club

----------------------------------------------

Friday, March 9

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.

2350* - Money supply for February

----------------------------------------------

Monday, March 12

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

2350* - Machinery orders for January

2350* - Corporate goods price for February

0500 - Consumer confidence for February

----------------------------------------------

Tuesday, March 13

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.

0200 - Power generation data for February

COMPANIES

0130 - Coca-Cola Japan executives brief on 2012 strategic plan.

----------------------------------------------

Wednesday, March 14

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Masatsugu Asakawa, deputy vice finance minister for international affairs, to give a keynote speech at a conference hosted by the Asia Development Bank Institute.

2350* - MOF Business confidence for January-March

0300 - Weekly oil data

0430 - Japan revised industrial output for January

----------------------------------------------

Thursday, March 15

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

2350* - Capital flows data

0120 - 1-year discount bills auction

0130 - 20-year Japanese government bond auction

0500 - Japan’s top FX official, Takehiko Nakao speaks at a seminar on the global economy

